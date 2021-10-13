Lightening the load

Emily Till, 15, of Purcellville, lightens the load for a tray-bearing cherub as she sets up Tuesday for this weekend’s Lucketts Market at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. The market will showcase more than 200 “vintage hip” vendors. There also will be a beer garden, food trucks, live music and kid-friendly fun. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $15 per person. Free for ages 12 and under. For more information, visit

luckettstore.com

.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

