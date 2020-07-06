Lighting up the sky

Fireworks spotter Mark Strickler (center) stands in the fallout area — and close to a fire extinguisher — keeping watch over pyrotechnicians Bill Lorenz (left) and Michael Strickler at Clarke County’s Independence Day fireworks show on Friday evening at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. Zambelli Fireworks of New Castle, Pennsylvania, put on the colorful display. The crew loaded almost 1,000 shells Friday afternoon for the show later that evening. The free community event was sponsored for the 35th year by the Bank of Clarke County.
