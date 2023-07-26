Lighting Upgrade

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative First Class Lineman Brandon Batton replaces one of the 44 street lights that contain high-pressure sodium bulbs in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park Tuesday with new LED lighting.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

