WINCHESTER — Tessa Morell, an aspiring filmmaker, has used her time at James Wood High School to get closer to her goals, even when that meant a packed schedule.
“I don’t feel comfortable unless there’s a challenge,” the 18-year-old senior said.
Morell has definitely made her time at high school work for her. She participated in extracurriculars and activities, such as creative writing class, Technology Student Association (TSA), and film production club, the last of which she helped to start. All of these supported her interest in filmmaking, and Morell is taking this interest to college.
After graduation, Morell is headed to The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to study film and television. She will be on an accelerated path to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in about four to five years.
On May 31, Morell had a ceremony at the James Wood library to sign her commitment to SCAD. She also celebrated her scholarship package that she was awarded, totaling around $22,000 per year.
Morell’s desire to learn more about filmmaking is apparent in everything she does. Althought she picked up her camera and started getting more serious about her interest during quarantine times at the beginning of the pandemic, her love of films didn’t start there.
“I’ve always been super interested and passionate about filmmaking and movies and what it takes to create a good movie,” she said.
She specifically mentioned the movie "Frozen" and internet personality Zach King as being two of the biggest inspirations to dive deeper into making films.
Morell credits a lot of people with helping support her dreams. One of the first she mentioned was her creative writing teacher, Rhonda Lancaster. Morell appreciated the guidance and encouragement Lancaster gave her, and Lancaster was more than willing to provide the support.
“My first introduction to Tessa Morell was when she was still in middle school and she helped one of her high school friends make a video for a response to the play, "Our Town," for an English class assignment,” Lancaster said. “Little did I know that I would be encouraging Tessa throughout high school to pursue her interest in directing movies!”
Lancaster also praised Morell for her enthusiastic contributions in class and willingness to expand her knowledge and skills.
Morell spoke very highly of her friends and how much they also encouraged her dreams.
“My close friends have been there since day one. They were in the very first short film that I ever made up until the most recent film I’ve made,” she said. “Whether we’re doing something silly or something serious, they’ve been the biggest helps ever, and they’re so supportive.”
Morell’s family has also been a solid presence in her pursual of her passion.
“They’ve supported me since day one,” Morell said about her family. “They’ve never really once doubted my interest in this field.”
Morell’s newest film is the biggest one she’s worked on yet, and it came with a lot of hard work.
“Tessa set a goal of producing a feature-length film by the time she graduates from high school,” Lancaster said. “I’ve had the pleasure of seeing her on set with this intensive endeavor. She is precise in her instructions to her cast and crew while being a cheerleader for work well done. She’s already won numerous awards for her short films and seems set to earn them for feature films.”
This newest film, titled "Absence of Light," is premiering at the Alamo Drafthouse on June 11 at 10 a.m. Admission is $5, and anyone is welcome.
Morell has experienced a lot of success in her time at James Wood, and she believes others can find their own passions, even in high school.
“You will find your niche,” she said. “There will be something to find that you are interested in. You will find your people. It just takes time, but don’t be afraid.
James Wood High School’s Class of 2022 graduates at 7 p.m. today in Kelican Stadium. Coverage of commencement exercises will be in Friday's print edition of The Winchester Star.
