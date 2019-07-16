WINCHESTER — It’s not too late to register for this weekend’s 1455 Summer Literary Festival.
The festival takes place Thursday night and all day Friday and Saturday with most of the events being held at the Bright Box on the Loudoun Street Mall with other events at Winchester Brew Works, the Winchester Book Gallery and Shenandoah University.
Just about everything is free — including lunch on both Friday and Saturday — but you need to register at http://bit.ly/1455literaryfestival as soon as possible.
If you decide at the last minute you want to attend, you can just show up — but you won’t get that free lunch.
The festival is bringing dozens of published authors to downtown Winchester for panel discussions on everything from writing memoirs, children’s literature and the state of the publishing industry, said Sean Murphy, founder and executive director of 1455, a Winchester-based nonprofit devoted to promoting the writers and the written word.
The festival kicks off Thursday night with a happy hour sponsored by Winchester Brew Works. Local authors Jessi Lewis, Kirsten Porter, Hannah Grieco, Kara Oakleaf and others will read from their works, which will be followed by a panel discussion on Writing A fter 50, moderated by Kelley Crowley with Shenandoah University. On the panel will be authors Zia Wesley (“Notes from a Broad: My Uncensored Year in Italy”) and Ronnie-Citron Fink (“True Roots: What Quitting Hair Dye Taught Me About Health and Beauty”) and others. After the discussion, stick around for the open mic session when anyone can read from their work for 5 to 10 minutes.
Friday is a full day of panel discussions including one on political books at 10:45 a.m. Friday that will feature Tom Kapsidelis, author of “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings.”
Saturday is another full day of events including a discussion about local legends Willa Cather and Patsy Cline at 10 a.m. Saturday that includes John Lingan (“Homeplace”) and Melissa Homestead (“The Complete Letters of Willa Cather: A Digital Edition”). The discussion will be moderated by author Warren R. Hofstra, a history professor at Shenandoah University. At 3 p.m. Saturday, fiction writers Karen E. Bender (“The New Order”), Louis Bayard (“Courting Mr. Lincoln”) and Julie Langsdorf (“White Elephant”) will read from their latest works and discuss the changing literary scene.
That’s just a few of events going on. The schedule is below. And go to http://bit.ly/1455literaryfestival to see the authors participating in each panel discussion.
Thursday
• Stories & Suds: Readings and Open Mic at Winchester Brew Works, 5 to 8 p.m.
Friday
• Coffee and Registration, 7:30 a.m.
• Welcome: Mayor David Smith, 8:55 a.m.
• Panel discussion: Creativity and Community, 9 a.m.
• Panel Discussion: Passion to Profession — Turning Creativity and Craft into Commerce, 9:45 a.m.
• Coffee & Networking Break, 10:30 a.m.
• Panel discussion: The Art of Political Engagement, 10:45 a.m.
• Lunchtime Preview of Skyline Indie Film Fest, noon
• Panel discussion: The State of the Industry — Trends in Publishing, 12:30 p.m.
• Panel discussion: Global Matters: The Intersection of Current Affairs and Art, 1:45 p.m.
• Panel discussion: Writing Through Trauma, 3 p.m.
• Meet the Authors at Winchester Book Gallery, 4 p.m.
• Panel Discussion: Crime Scenes and Cocktails, 5 p.m.
• Children’s Lit Reading and Panel Discussion, 6:30 p.m.
• Teen Poetry Award & Reading, 7:30 p.m.
• Sound & Vision: Poetry of Witness with Jazz, 8 p.m.
Saturday
• Coffee and registration, 8 a.m.
• The 1455 Vision, 9 a.m.
• Panel Discussion: Hometown Heroines: Patsy Cline and Willa Cather, 10 a.m.
• Coffee & Networking Break, 11 a.m.
• Panel discussion: Family Affairs — Exploring the Memoir, 11:15 a.m.
• Lunch and Presentation by Justen Ahren, 12:30 p.m.
• Panel discussion: Writers on Writing, 1 p.m.
• Panel discussion: Cultivating Creativity and Community, 2:15 p.m.
• Panel discussion: The Modern Masters: Fiction, 3 p.m.
• Cocktails & Book Signings, 4 p.m.
• Closing Evening Reception (Optional Ticketed Event), 5:30 p.m.
The closing reception at Shenandoah University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday will include drink, dinner and entertainment. Tickets for that event are $50, but that’s the only thing with a fee.
To coincide with the festival, 1455 and Handley Regional Library sponsored a Teen Poetry Contest. Teens from around the county sent in almost 70 submissions and almost 140 poems. Taylor Fang, of Utah, is the unanimous winner and will receive a $500 prize, courtesy of the library.
