WINCHESTER — Last week’s extreme heat wave may be over, but it’s unlikely that it will be the only one this summer. If you’re looking for ways to escape the sun, we have a list of ideas for you. Keep reading.
Get a peach milkshake from a farmers market
Is there anything more summery than a peach milkshake? Enjoy the freshest shake you’ll ever have at one of our local farmers markets, as many of the markets spotlight the summer fruit in their milkshakes and ice cream. Richard’s Fruit Market in Middletown has homemade peach milkshakes, in addition to other peach desserts, like pies (gluten free included). West Oaks Farm in Winchester also offers peach shakes and sundaes, plus they just got in a vanilla ice cream mix that you can purchase to make your own peach ice cream at home. But don’t wait too long — peach season runs out at the end of August.
Escape from an escape room
Literally escape the heat and sun inside of a nice, air-conditioned escape room. Old Town Winchester is home to two escape rooms now, each featuring two or three themed rooms with different puzzles to solve with friends or family. You have an hour to discover clues hidden around the room and figure them out, which will lead to additional clues, before you can finally escape. It is recommended to reserve your escape room experience in advance, which you can do online.
World’s Away Escape (9 N. Loudoun Street) opens a new escape room theme, The Clocktower Heist, on Saturday, in addition to its other two themes, Dark Passage and Level X. Themes change every few months so there is always a new experience and new challenges. You have one hour to complete the puzzles. Points are given for puzzles solved and time used so you can compete with other teams. Hours: Thursday, Friday, and Monday, 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. $24 per person. www.worldsawayescape.com
Solve It! Escape Rooms and Mystery Games (123 Cameron Street) features Ancient Egyptian-inspired game rooms, like the Treacherous Treasures of King Tut’s Tomb. $30 per person. Hours: Fridays, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturdays, 12:30-10:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30-6:30 p.m. www.escaperoomsandmysterygames.com
Take in some art
Museums are always kept nice and cool, which is imperative to keep the artwork safe. Check out the new exhibitions at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley:
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light. See some of the most iconic and celebrated works of the famous Tiffany Studios now through Sept. 1. You’ll find five windows, 19 lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios.
Steinlen’s Cats. This feline-themed exhibition presents the work of Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen (1859–1923), an artist whose career spanned the transition from Art Nouveau to Modernism. Through Sept. 1.
Ghosts of a Forgotten Landscape Paintings by Sally Veach. Explore contemporary landscape paintings by Shenandoah County artist Sally Veach, on view in the MSV Shenandoah Valley Gallery through June 21, 2020.
New Art in the Halls: Serpents and Circles. On view both inside and outside the MSV, this exhibition features steel and wooden sculptures that feature reptiles and amphibians, including snakes, salamanders, lizards, turtles, and even some mythological beasts. Works on view are by regional artists Dan Houston, Glenn Horr, Jim Loenig, and Sally Myers. Through Oct. 13.
Duck into a dark theater for a movie party
Duck inside a cool movie theatre for a movie party — the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has a few coming up. More than just sitting back with a bucket of popcorn, movie parties employ props themed to the movie and some even have contests. Upcoming movie parties in August include:
Aug. 19: “The Goonies” Movie Party, 7 p.m., $9. They promise a “pirate ship’s worth of fun props for you to play with,” like flashlights (for bully blinding), a pirate’s eye patch, and a Smell-Along card, featuring GOONIES-themed scents like bubble gum and inhalers.
Aug. 26: In honor of the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz,” the Alamo is hosting a movie party at 7 p.m. ($9) with ribbon wands, bubbles, lollipops (Guild-approved, of course), and more. Get there early to participate in the “If I Only Had a Brain” trivia.
Take a dip in the pool
As the start of school draws closer, pools will still be open but some will have limited hours:
Clearbrook and Sherando pools:
Through Aug. 9: Monday-Thursday, Noon-5 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Aug. 10-Sept. 2: Weekends only, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Outdoor pool at Jim Barnett Park:
Through Labor Day: Noon–6:45 p.m.
Clarke County pool:
Through Aug. 10: Monday-Thursday, Noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, Noon-6 p.m.
Aug. 11-17: Noon-6 p.m.
Aug. 18-Sept. 2: Noon-6p.m., weekends only.
Wine at night
Heading to a local winery or brewery for a cool drink is always a good idea. Taking in an evening event there is an even better way to beat the heat. On Aug. 10, James Charles Winery in Frederick County hosts a Perseid Meteor Shower watch party. They’ll have food by Sexi Mexi, live music, and of course, chilled whites and roses (but also room temperature reds, if that’s what you’re after).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.