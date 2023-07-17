Tag Grove has a passion for seeing youngsters get the opportunity to participate in a sport that he has been such a big part of for many years.
And heading a new program that emphasizes that, Grove felt like he needed to cut ties with another program that he has been a part of for a long time.
After his 21 seasons at the helm of the Handley swim program, Grove’s resignation was announced by the school on Monday. His resignation was one of two announced as softball coach Amanda Butts also resigned after two seasons at the helm of that program.
Grove is a three-time Winchester Star Swimming Coach of the Year (2008, 2009, 2013), winning it in the first season it was awarded. He led the Judges boys to a best-ever finish of fourth in the Group AA/A swim meet in 2008. The following year the Handley boys were eighth in the state meet. Grove also led the Handley boys to the district title in 2006 and 2013. Handley’s girls’ also were runner-up in the district in 2009 and 2013.
But following this past season, Grove, a teacher at Quarles Elementary, began to wonder if he had the time and energy he needed to help Handley rebuild, while starting something else.
Grove, 61, was buoyed by the growth of Skyline Aquatics, a new venture which emphasizes clinics and lessons for swimmers of any skill level. Clinics at both Valley Health and Stonebrook Club have gone well.
“It seems to be an area where I can grow and can really reach out,” Grove said in a phone interview Monday evening. “… I think there are a whole lot of kids who aren’t being served. I had had a kid last year for swimming lessons at Quarles who had never been in the water before.”
And with the time he’s putting into clinic and lessons, Grove didn’t think it was fair to short-change the Handley swimmers.
“With Handley right now, it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of effort to build that back up where we usually are,” Grove said. “We’ve just been hit so hard by graduation, not so much the last couple of years but four or five years ago we were losing half of our kids. You just can’t bring them in that fast.
“It’s really going to take a huge rebuilding effort and a lot of time,” he added. “… I’ve done that three or four times throughout the years. But with this other stuff going on at Skyline Aquatics, I really want to do that and part of that is [former Handley coach] Shelly Lee and I have some free swim lessons for the elementary schools in the city. … We want to try to expand that into every elementary school. That’s a whole project in itself, aside from everything else.”
“Tag has been involved with Handley swimming for years,” Handley Director of Student Activities Reed Prosser said in the news release. “The amount of time and energy he has put into the program is immeasurable. It is a tremendous accomplishment and we are appreciative of everything Tag has given to the program and to Handley.”
Grove, who admits he’s had reservations about his decision, said the choice was made easier with his current assistant Alisha Hilliard still a part of the program.
He knows he’s going to miss a lot about coaching at Handley.
“I think it’s the same with any coach, you are going to miss the kids,” he said. “It comes down to the kids. That’s why I started to do it.”
Three of those competitors throughout the years would reside under his roof.
“Some people don’t like to coach their own kids, but I was really blessed to coach all three of my kids and they did fairly well. My son Bobby, yeah, he was more of a football player than a swimmer, but you could guarantee every year at regionals or states he would shave and taper and drop eight seconds in his 200 free.
“Ben, having him go on to swim at the Naval Academy and be a two-time state champion at Handley, that speaks for itself. … With my daughter Liz when she walked out of there, she had every record except the 200 free. … To be a part of their accomplishments is special as a parent and as a coach.”
Grove said he will always value that students who started swimming in the “first lane,” which was where the most inexperienced competitors would practice. He said many of those would later go on and swim at district and regional meets.
He also valued his friendships with other area coaches, especially some of the younger ones, and their talks on deck at meets.
“It’s kind of cool to have those relationships,” he said. “Coaching anything is a little bit different, but coaching swimming is totally different. You have to deal with so much.”
He’s hoping that all of the area programs can benefit from Skyline Aquatics (which has a page on Facebook) and doesn’t rule out someday possibly coaching at the high school level again. “It’s time to take a little break for now, but you never know,” he said.
He’s still trying to get used to the idea about not leading the Judges.
“Being home when I’m supposed to be at practice, that’s going to be an adjustment,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t know what’s on TV at 9 p.m. because I’m usually at practice. I’m going to have to figure out a new schedule and make some adjustments.”
The news release said that Butts, who also served as Handley assistant for several seasons, has received a work promotion that will not permit her the time needed to coach the Judges.
Butts has led the Judges the past two seasons since replacing David Stokes as head coach. The Judges were 2-19 overall in 2022 and 1-20 overall this past season and were 0-24 in the Class 4 Northwestern District over those two campaigns. Butts’ peers voted her the district’s Softball Coach of the Year this past season.
“Coaching is a tremendous commitment and takes up a great deal of time, particularly as a head coach,” Prosser said in the release. “Amanda did a great job but has a wonderful opportunity ahead of her. We wish her the best.”
Prosser said that Handley will begin immediately searching to fill the two openings.
