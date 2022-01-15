WINCHESTER — Joan Bronson has her degree in science, but she was destined for a life of books.
The 82-year-old Westminster-Canterbury resident recently retired after 42 years working at Handley Regional Library. She not only looks back fondly on her career but is also seeking out any other opportunities to keep that passion going.
“Sometimes you can’t always help what you want,” she said.
Born in Danville, Bronson achieved an associate of science from Stratford College in 1960.
She married in 1963 and worked in a lab at a Richmond hospital and at the Medical College of Virginia, mainly drawing blood and giving EKG tests for six years to put her husband through dental school in Richmond.
Though she loved her work, she couldn’t shake the idea of working in a library.
She took some library courses at James Madison University and then pursued a bachelor of science degree from Shenandoah University, graduating in 1979.
While at Shenandoah, she worked in the school library, and after graduating, she took a job at Handley Library.
“I just like it, it was fun,” she said.
“My first job was in reference,” said Bronson. “They trained me for what I did.”
Library Director Richard Miller was her next-door neighbor, and she recalled that he hired her.
After working the reference desk, she transferred to the children’s department where she worked for about five years, helping with the summer reading program, the BookMobile and other programs for children.
Then she moved to Bowman Library in Stephens City, working under Donna Hughes in the children’s department. Later she worked in circulation.
After about 10 years, she transferred back to Handley, working in the children’s room again and in circulation, returning books to the shelves and running other errands.
Though she always had a love of books, she said her favorite part of the job was helping others.
“I’ve liked every job I ever had,” she said. “I like working and being busy and helping people.”
While working at Handley, she was also on the Friends of Handley Library Board.
Now retired, she plans to volunteer or work with the small library at Westminster-Canterbury, where she’s lived since the summer.
“Well, I’m 82 years old, and I was working and trying to keep a house up and I just couldn’t do it,” she said.
“Somebody said, ‘Joan, you’re going to miss this.’ And I said I know I will,” she recalled. “It wasn’t like working. I really looked forward to going.”
Divorced from her husband who has since passed away, Bronson said her son, Robert Michael, and his wife, Rhonda, live nearby in Winchester.
He attended Powhatan School and Handley High School before going to the University of Georgia.
“I sent my husband to school and then I helped send my son to college,” Bronson said.
Now retired, Bronson plans to spend time working on a family genealogy project and maybe spend some time reading.
Her favorite books are from the children’s department, but she also loves books about The Beatles. A longtime fan, she saw them perform at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 12, 1964.
“I love The Beatles,” she said. It was her first concert too, she recalled. “That made me feel good.”
Bronson is a docent at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and a member of the Christ Episcopal Church vestry, altar guild and card care committee. She will continue volunteering with area libraries where possible, intending to volunteer with the Bowman Library used book sales and also at the Westminster-Canterbury library.
“I really like the library,” she said. “I think it’s a great place. And I’ve really enjoyed the people who work there. They’ve been good to me. They really, really were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.