Frederick County Parks and Recreation maintenance technicians, including Steve Miller at center, create a Christmas tree made of LED lights Friday as they build the Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show at Clearbrook Park on Martinsburg Pike. Employees started installing the exhibit the first week of October. The show will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

