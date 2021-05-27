Making it official

Jon Henschel (right) is sworn in as Winchester's new fire and rescue chief by Mayor David Smith during Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall. Henschel, who joined the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department in 1997 and most recently served as assistant chief, succeeds interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp, a Shenandoah County resident who has returned to retirement after helming the department for the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.