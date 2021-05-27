Making it official

Jon Henschel (right) is sworn in as Winchester's new fire and rescue chief by Mayor David Smith during Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall. Henschel, who joined the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department in 1997 and most recently served as assistant chief, succeeds interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp, a Shenandoah County resident who has returned to retirement after helming the department for the past year.