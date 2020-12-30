WINCHESTER — Two Stephens City men have been charged with attacking a man with a tire iron.
The victim needed stitches in his head and lost a tooth, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Alyssa M. Pearson of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. She said the Dec. 22 assault occurred at the intersection of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) and Hood Way. It was called in to police at 3:12 p.m.
Pearson said Miles Albert Patterson, 36, struck the victim in the head with the tire iron, and Kenneth Allen McDaniel Jr., 36, was his accomplice. McDaniel, of the 300 block of Buckingham Drive, and Patterson, of the first block of Chinkapin Drive, were each charged with malicious wounding.
McDaniel, who Pearson said smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes, was also charged with public intoxication.
Patterson’s criminal record includes an assault and battery conviction. He is free on a $10,000 bond and due in Frederick General District Court at 9:30 a.m. on March 19.
McDaniel is due in court at 1 p.m. on March 30.
