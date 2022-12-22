Shenandoah National Park is seeking information on the whereabouts of an Albemarle County man reported missing last week.
Family members reported James Alan Cattley, of North Garden, missing on Dec. 12 and his vehicle was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Dec. 15, according to a news release issued Wednesday. The vehicle was found at the Turk Gap parking area at mile-marker 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Albemarle County.
Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6, the release states.
Anyone with information about Cattley or who has been in the Turk Mountain area since Sept. 22, can provide tips to the National Park Service by calling 888-653-0009; visiting go.nps.gov/SubmitATip; or emailing to nps_isb@nps.gov.
