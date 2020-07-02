WINCHESTER — As Independence Day approaches, many people are visiting the Winchester area for the holiday, while lots of local residents plan to celebrate at home.
At least that’s what Shelley Merryman has gleaned from customers at the TNT Fireworks stand she manages in the Apple Blossom Corners parking lot on South Pleasant Valley Road.
“We’ve had a lot of out-of-town people,” Merryman said on Wednesday, including folks from Ohio, New York and New Jersey.
Some are here to visit family or friends, while others are just passing through the area.
But “a lot of people are staying home” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. “They want to ... enjoy the simple life of cookouts and fireworks.”
Independence Day is Saturday.
AAA Mid-Atlantic’s travel expectations for the July 4 weekend reflect Merryman’s observations about fewer travelers on the roads.
Because of circumstances stemming from the pandemic, AAA, the nation’s largest provider of roadside assistance services, didn’t release its annual summer travel forecast this year. But it is predicting that travel from July through September will decline by 14.6% in 2020, after rising at an annual rate of 3.2% over the past four years. The 707 million trips anticipated to be made by motorists is 120 million fewer than the traffic volume observed in 2019.
John Townsend, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s public and government affairs manager, said holiday travelers will likely experience less traffic congestion as a result.
But “residents along the Northern Shenandoah Valley ... will see some of the heaviest traffic of the summer” if they travel this weekend, Townsend wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) data show that periods of moderate to heavy congestion typically have occurred on Northern Virginia interstates between 2 and 8 p.m. on the days immediately before and after July 4.
Yet “this is like no other summer. This is like no other Fourth of July, which makes it extremely difficult to determine when, or if, holiday-related congestion will occur on I-66, I-64, I-77 and I-81,” Townsend wrote.
VDOT didn’t make any formal predictions this year, said Sandy Myers, communication manager for the department’s Staunton District.
“We’ve seen less traffic since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place [this] spring, but we’ve seen it increase in recent weeks,” Myers indicated. However, “we are not yet at pre-COVID-19 levels.”
People who are planning a holiday road trip won’t be paying as much at the pump as they did in 2019.
Earlier this year, gasoline prices locally dropped to about $1.50 per gallon for regular — if not lower — because people weren’t traveling as much because of COVID-19 restrictions. As restrictions have eased and traveling has increased in recent weeks, so has the demand for gas, and prices have risen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Winchester-area convenience stores and gas stations generally were pricing regular gas at between $1.97 and $2.05 per gallon, but a local membership club store was selling it for $1.89, according to GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that operates apps and websites showing real-time fuel prices throughout North America.
GasBuddy projects a $2.17-per-gallon average through the holiday weekend.
Economic anxiety about a recent surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the United States could slow or stop rising gas prices, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, wrote in a news release. Still, “we’re currently in the midst of the lowest summer gas prices we’ve seen in some 15 years.”
Those wanting to see professional fireworks displays this weekend won’t have to go far. Middletown and Clarke County are planning Independence Day events, although Winchester and Frederick County canceled theirs due to the pandemic (see Page B4 for a listing of local fireworks shows).
Lots of people are planning their own fireworks displays as well.
“This is probably the best first week (of sales) we’ve had,” said Merryman, who has been selling fireworks for 10 years. She has seen both new and returning customers.
An indication that many people will stay home to celebrate July 4 this year, according to Merryman, is the types of fireworks they are buying.
She said a lot of her customers have bought the “the bigger finale pieces” earlier than usual. People often come back later in the week to buy those fireworks, after their original visits to buy others.
With the finale displays, “you can put off (light) one and sit back and watch it for a little bit,” Merryman said, unlike regular fireworks that fizzle out after 15-20 seconds.
“Some people feel safer lighting the bigger ones rather than the little ones,” she noted.
As for the weather forecast, temperatures Friday will soar into the 90s, while Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service, with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms.
