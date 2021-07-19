The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association is offering two hands-on classes at Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown.
If you'd like to learn how to arrange flowers or create a hanging plant container, register through the Calendar link at the Belle Grove website at bellegrove.org.
Flower Arranging on July 29
This time of year, the garden is showing its full potential of flowers blooming and beautiful greenery spreading everywhere. There is nothing nicer than to capture some of that beauty from the garden and bring it inside your home. The Belle Grove Teaching Garden has many different types of plants to see and use in bouquets for your house.
Joyce Watson of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will conduct a Flower Arranging class in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center.
Participants will create a floral arrangement in a six-inch container using plant materials from Belle Grove and Master Gardener flower beds. We will use summer blooms such as dahlias, sunflowers, coneflowers, and zinnias. You will learn the basics of floral arranging including proper cutting, hydration, use of floral foam and basic design.
Each participant will need to bring a pair of floral shears or sharp scissors. The cost of the class will be $15 for materials. The class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hanging Plant Containers on Aug. 12
Hanging plants offer a wide variety of decorating options. You can use them to soften your outdoor living space and add colorful annuals to give a quite area of a porch some pizazz. Or you can use a hanging container for your indoor gardening space and plant some houseplants that will give you some green excitement throughout the fall and winter months.
Lynn Hoffmann from the NSVMGA will show you how to use a gourd as a container and you will be able to decorate it to match a color scheme or add some garden whimsy to your green space. Once the gourd is decorated you will be able to choose several different types of plants to pot in your container. These will be house plants that you many choose from.
The gourds will be cleaned, and holes cut in them for your planting. We will discuss the many ways you can decorate the gourds and how you can hang them. We will make a simple and retro macramé hanger that you will make for your gourd.
Students should bring scissors and the class will be held in the barn, of the Shoemaker Welcome Center. Class will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Fee is $15 to cover the cost of materials.
