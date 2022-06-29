BERRYVILLE — Free meals for all Clarke County Public Schools students are ending as federal aid that made them possible runs out.
The aid, provided toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to waive certain rules for school food service programs. The waivers, expiring this summer, enabled all students to receive free meals, regardless of their financial situations.
Monday night, the Clarke County School Board adopted a list of meal prices for the coming school year.
When classes resume on Aug. 24, elementary school students will pay $1.70 for breakfast and $2.95 for lunch. Middle and high school students will pay $1.70 for breakfast and $3.20 for lunch.
Students qualifying for reduced-price meals, regardless of their grade levels, will pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Those meeting requirements to receive free meals will continue to get them.
Teachers, administrators and other adults who eat in school cafeterias will pay $2 for breakfast and $3.85 for lunch.
Reduced-priced meal charges are the same as those set for the past year, even though all students ended up receiving free meals.
"When the lunch prices were approved (by the school board last year) ... we did not know that the USDA would be extending the free meals for all students" for another year, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
Each of the regular meal prices for elementary and secondary students and adults are going up 10 cents.
"Just like what we see, as individuals, when we go to the supermarket," food costs are rising for schools, too, Bishop said.
The school division uses "a paid equity tool" to determine fair meal prices each year, he said.
Also on Monday night, the board learned from its Russell District member, Andrew MacDonald, that he's running for the district seat in a special election on Nov. 8.
MacDonald is one of two people who have filed the required paperwork and been certified as official candidates, Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said Tuesday afternoon.
In October, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily fill the seat after former member Zara Ryan resigned.
After being appointed, he told The Winchester Star that he probably would run in the special election.
Leigh Carley also has been certified as an official candidate, Bosserman said. Carley was one of six people, including MacDonald, who sought the temporary appointment.
Whoever is elected on Nov. 8 will serve the remainder of Ryan's unexpired term, which runs through December 2023. The seat will be up for grabs again in the November 2023 election.
In addition, the board learned that the school division:
• Received a Claude Moore Charitable Foundation grant of $10,000 to provide additional training for nurse's aide students.
Bishop said the money specifically will be used toward phlebotomy and electrocardiogram (EKG) training.
The Fairfax-based foundation provides grants to schools and nonprofit organizations throughout Virginia, according to its website. It's named after a former physician who, prior to his death in 1991, became one of Loudoun County's largest landowners.
• Applied for an $85,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Health to buy air purification units for every classroom at each school.
If the grant is received and the units are purchased, they should help reduce transmission of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses within the schools, Bishop said.
