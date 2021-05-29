Vietnam veteran and retired Air Force veteran Archie Skiles of Winchester carries an arm load of American flags as he helps place one at each of the more than 5,000 headstones in Winchester's National Cemetery as part of a Memorial Day observance Friday evening. The event was organized by the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Brent Moyer of Frederick, Maryland, a member of the Frederick (Md.) Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, places flags at the headstones of the more than 5,000 veterans in Winchester's National Cemetery Friday evening in a Memorial Day observance. The event was organized by the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. At right is Pam Pampe of Winchester.
Vietnam veteran and retired Air Force veteran Archie Skiles of Winchester carries an arm load of American flags as he helps place one at each of the more than 5,000 headstones in Winchester's National Cemetery as part of a Memorial Day observance Friday evening. The event was organized by the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Brent Moyer of Frederick, Maryland, a member of the Frederick (Md.) Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, places flags at the headstones of the more than 5,000 veterans in Winchester's National Cemetery Friday evening in a Memorial Day observance. The event was organized by the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. At right is Pam Pampe of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.