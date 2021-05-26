Memorial flight

DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 4:31 am
A crow flies past a statue of a young angel that honors the memory of Charles Ray Oates, 1895-1960, for his gifts to the Ebenezer Christian Church and memorial grounds in Gore on Tuesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.