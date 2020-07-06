Coronavirus in the AP
- Big stick: Lindor focused on season, not future in Cleveland
- With Fenway retrofit, players get taste of luxury (boxes)
- Asymptomatic All-Star slugger Gallo tests positive for virus
- 2022 Qatar World Cup cuts jobs after ' efficiency exercise'
- Braves 'ultimate pro' OF Nick Markakis opts out of season
- South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet
- Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?
- Denise Richards details return to set on 'Bold' amid virus
- PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators
- Nationals cancel workout because of COVID-19 testing delay
- The Latest: 2 Brewers test positive; Nats cancel workout
- Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban
- Refereeing criticism increases as Madrid nears Spanish title
- Singer Tom Meighan leaves Kasabian amid 'personal issues'
- AP Was There: Navratilova tops Evert for 1st Slam title
- Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova
- Victim of river accident in Clarke County identified
- Winchester school year may start Aug. 17
- Melvin David Boone, Jr. "Junior"
- Ray Elmer Spitzer, Jr.
- John Francis McGuire "Jack"
- Jack R. Slack
- Death Notices for July 6
- Middletown Fourth of July parade
- Open Forum: Don't let Winchester bow to political rhetoric
- Lighting up the sky
- Letter to the editor: What about my history? (5)
- Open Forum: Will changing a street name solve anything? (4)
- Letter to the editor: Council should disregard survey's unregistered comments (3)
- Open Forum: Rename road for someone we can all be proud of (3)
- Letter to the editor: Thank you for a successful firehouse primary (4)
- Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline (1)
- This week's government meetings (1)
- Letter to the editor: Name street for Daniel Morgan (1)
- Open Forum: Don't let Winchester bow to political rhetoric (1)
- Winchester school year may start Aug. 17 (1)
