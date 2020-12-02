A Middletown woman connected to a 2018 North Carolina murder case will be heading back to that state to face violation of probation charges there.
Danon Hirsch, 31, of 165 Thomas Drive, Middletown, was arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on Nov. 12, according to court records.
The charge stemmed from a warrant issued in North Carolina that involved her being in violation of her probation, Front Royal police detective David Fogle said.
According to court clerks in Durham County, North Carolina, Hirsch received a sentence of 6 to 17 months in prison that were suspended and followed by 30 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of justice in July 2019.
An accessory after the fact in a felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, and if convicted of the violation of probation charge, Hirsch could serve that 6 to 17 months in jail, the Clerk’s Office said.
According to a source, the North Carolina case involved the Jan. 30, 2018, killing of 31-year-old Darelle Harper in Durham, North Carolina. Hirsch drove the car that Tyrone Stanback Jr., who was convicted of murder in the case, got out of and back into while shooting at Harper during a drug deal, the Raleigh News & Observer has reported.
Hirsch was arrested this year by Front Royal police on one felony count of forging coin and bank notes in one case and uttering by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in another case.
According to the criminal complaints in those cases, after an investigation into several hundred dollars of counterfeit currency passed within Front Royal, she was found by Front Royal police with counterfeit bills in a safe, and a printer.
In the Warren County Sheriff’s Office case, she was identified as a person who passed a counterfeit $20 bill for a haircut in Warren County that had the same serial number as bills being used in Front Royal in a similar crime, the complaint stated.
Hirsch pleaded no contest to her charges in both local cases in Warren County Circuit Court last week and received a sentence of two years in jail, both years suspended, with two years of supervised probation. The next day, she waived her right to an extradition hearing in order to be sent to North Carolina.
“I am sorry,” Hirsch said, when pleading to the local charges.
