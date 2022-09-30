WINCHESTER — Millbrook bounced back from its first loss Tuesday to sweep Fauquier 29-27, 25-14, 25-16 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match at Casey Gymnasium on Friday.
The Pioneers, who defeated Fauquier 3-2 earlier in the season, improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 30 assists, 7 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks; Grace Behneke 10 kills, 8 digs; Ashley Roberts 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs.
