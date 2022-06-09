Nineteen-year-old Ronny Santos may not have had the traditional path to success, but his heart and character have led this Millbrook High School senior towards his future.
Born in the United States, Santos moved to Honduras at age 5 when his family was deported. In Honduras, he felt like one of the best students in his class, and 2019 was one of the best years of his life. In 2020, Santos returned to the United States without his parents, ready to make a promising future for himself. Despite this dedication and determination, hardship followed Santos.
When he first arrived back in the U.S., he lived with extended family and started attending high school here. During the pandemic, Santos experienced family issues and housing insecurity. He was thrust into the real world much sooner than most of his peers, and this greatly affected him. His social and emotional situation impacted his ability to finish his senior year in 2021.
Some people may have seen these struggles as a time to give up, but Santos realized he needed to take charge to change his circumstances. He was determined to write his own story.
“I decided to go for my dreams,” he said. “Things may be difficult, but that makes me stronger. I have to keep moving forward.”
While Santos values self-determination and responsibility, he appreciated the support he received, such as free meals at school and help from people like guidance counselor Denise Robinson.
“Ronny’s determination to graduate has been a very rewarding experience for me as a school counselor,” Robinson said. “He is motivated to overcome challenges that life presents and always keeps his eye on the goal and does not give up… I know he has what he needs to accomplish any goal he sets for himself.”
Through his struggles and hard work, Santos has gained maturity far beyond that of many of his peers. He has the ability to empathize with others more easily in his day-to-day life.
“When I see people, I don’t know why, but I can see their story just by the way they act,” he said.
Santos has also become more aware of himself and his actions, and his combined humanistic and religious perspective on life is a guide for his values and ethics.
Santos wants others to understand the importance of focusing on the future and self-growth.
“Always have plans. We won’t always have our young age, and I’m conscious of that,” he said. “Always try to be like a sponge, learning the good stuff.”
Santos has a very open mind for what fields may interest him in the future, but he spoke about wanting to join the Air Force and soak up the experience and opportunities he will get there.
Santos has fought to get this far, and he feels confident that he can continue to chase his dreams of a better life.
“It’s possible if you believe in yourself and focus on your actions,” he said.
Millbrook High School’s Class of 2022 graduates at 7 p.m. today in the school's stadium.
