Savannah Marcum of Louisa was crowned Miss Apple Blosssom 2022 on Saturday evening at First Christian Church in Winchester. Seven contestants vied for the title. The 19-year-old Marcum is a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she is studying to be a dental hygienist. She won a $1,500 scholarship and was the interview winner, receiving a $100 scholarship for that honor. She will represent the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival at the Virginia Association of Fairs competition in January at the Omni Homestead Resort. Marcum will serve as the official hostess for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 22-May 1. First runner-up was Jacqueline Elbon of Strasburg, who is a senior at Marymount University. She received a $500 scholarship. 

 Kimberly Needles Photography

