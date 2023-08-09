Three contestants will compete in the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Sunday night.
Noelle Whalen, 16, is the daughter of Michael and Gabrielle Whalen. She is a rising junior at Clarke County High School.
Noelle plans to take college classes at Laurel Ridge over the next two years and to get a jumpstart on her career as a pediatric intensive care nurse.
She is passionate about 4H, sports, her family, her animals, and becoming a nurse.
Noelle enjoys spending her time working at Mackintosh and teaching swim lessons at the Clarke pool. She also values her time at Hardestys in the morning helping to prepare the younger kids to show their animals at the fair.
Her platform topic is starting a special program to help special needs kids show animals.
Kaia Meyer, 19, is the daughter of Dayna Lawson. She is a rising sophomore at Shepherd University with a double major in criminal justice and neuroscience.
Kaia is passionate about cheerleading and working at The Tea Cart in Berryville. She enjoys spending her time at The Cea Cart where she has been working for three years, or at the gym working out, tumbling, or increasing strength.
Her platform topic is physical fitness for children.
Kendyl Lambert, 17, is the daughter of Darren “Fly” Lambert and Cheri Lambert. She is a rising senior at Clarke County High School.
Kendyl is undecided on what she would like to do after graduation, but one of her passions is traveling outside of the U.S. to see other parts of the world and different cultures. One of her career interests, if she doesn’t go to college, is to be a flight attendant.
She also enjoys spending her free time working on the weekends at JCPenney as well as spending time with family and friends every chance she gets.
Kendyl's platform topic is alopecia — specifically the Children’s Alopecia Project (CAP). Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's hair follicles, causing hair loss. She was diagnosed with alopecia at 4 years old and lost all of her hair when she was 6. After many doctor visits and using daily creams for months, Kendyl’s hair started to grow back. She continues to struggle with hair loss from time to time, so being a part of CAP is something she holds near and dear to her heart.
On Sunday, the fair's 5 p.m. opening ceremony will be followed by the pre-teen, junior, and the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholar Ship pageants.
