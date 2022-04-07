Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard will make appearances at activities and events during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 22-May 1.
Tatum Sheppard, Miss Virginia
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is happy to announce Miss Virginia 2021, Tatum Sheppard, will be making appearances at Festival activities and events.
Tatum currently resides in Roanoke, VA and obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Liberty University. She has performed with professional theatre companies in Virginia and Tennessee since graduating from college in 2020.
Tatum was crowned Miss Virginia in Roanoke on June 19, 2021. As part of her year of service, she makes personal appearances to promote local businesses and non-profits as well as keynote speaking and vocal performances. She also serves as the ABC Spokesperson by promoting healthy choices and substance abuse prevention to students in Virginia’s elementary schools as part of Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s Miss Virginia School Tour program.
Tatum is using her platform as Miss Virginia to promote her Social Impact Initiative: Mentoring Matters. As a former Big Sister and Mentor in the BBBS of Central Virginia program, she now partners with all six BBBS agencies across the Commonwealth through fundraising, events, and conferences.
D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) is implementing its program with Miss Virginia, being a trained representative giving youth the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence. Her advocacy within these three diverse platforms offers schools the opportunity to target the programs that best meet the needs of their students.
Tickets for festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
