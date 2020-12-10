Moose season

Bob Gail, homeowners association president at The Downs in Winchester, walks behind an 8-foot-tall wooden moose Tuesday that has been decorated for Christmas and placed at the entrance to the community. The moose is owned by residents Jim and Lynn Robinson and is brought out for special occasions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.