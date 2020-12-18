James Butcher of Winchester sleds with his daughters, Hailey (left), 8, and Elizabeth, 13, in Jim Barnett Park Thursday after the first snowstorm of the season deposited 8-10 inches of snow in the Winchester area Wednesday.
James Butcher of Winchester sleds with his daughters, Hailey (left), 8, and Elizabeth, 13, in Jim Barnett Park Thursday after the first snowstorm of the season deposited 8-10 inches of snow in the Winchester area Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Sylvester Gonzales of Winchester clears the sidewalk of snow in front of 119 S. Cameron St. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.