Clarke County Maintenance Director Joey Braithwaite and maintenance technician Mark Clemens install a temporary sign advising residents that, as of July 9, the Clarke County Convenience Center on Quarry Road is now open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. The center, which accepts bagged household trash and un-bagged recyclables, opened in January 2019 with weekend hours only. One month later, Monday hours were added to meet demand. This spring, residents who use the facility were asked if additional hours would be helpful, and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved Friday hours. Find more information at clarkecounty.gov/residents/trash-recycling.
