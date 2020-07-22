BERRYVILLE — Only one person who provided comments to the Clarke County School Board on Monday is in favor of allowing students to return to the classroom for fall semester.
Most of the six others who spoke during a public comment period, or submitted their remarks electronically, favor resuming online-only learning.
Remarks made electronically were read aloud by board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Jason Wilbourne, a teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville, commented via the internet. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged the board to move forward with a proposal to have students attend classes two days a week and learn online the other three.
Students need to associate with each other, Wilbourne maintained.
With schools being closed, "our students are suffering from social isolation, and the mental health ramifications remain to be seen," he wrote.
Workers such as warehouse, retail and public safety employees generally have worked safely with personal protective equipment and Plexiglass barriers in businesses, Wilbourne wrote.
Taking such necessary precautions, "school will look different and far from normal," he continued. But students should be able to learn safely in classes, he indicated.
Another J-WMS teacher, Rachel Ratliff, wrote that she favors starting the semester with online-only learning. She reasoned that when flu season hits amid the pandemic, a rash of illnesses may cause schools to have to close.
"Thirty-nine states are surging" in coronavirus cases, Kurt Van Nostrand told the board. "It's not if, but when, we shut down again" as the pandemic worsens.
Why are the schools rushing to open when the "distance learning" option is available, asked Van Nostrand, whose son attends D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
"I don't want to use our kids ... as some sort of guinea pigs for viral exposure," he said.
"You're putting the health and livelihood of my child in your hands," he continued.
Christine Carter told board members that they are "doing diligent work in trying to find a solution" to the COVID-19 problem.
But if students and teachers return to class, their minds won't be on learning as much as they will be on worrying about contracting the virus, she reasoned.
So "how much learning is really going to take place in a hybrid model," Carter asked.
Online-only would provide consistency in learning, and "you have the potential to provide a wonderful distance learning effort," she added.
"The only choice is to support online learning for the foreseeable future," Kerry McKenna told the board. She mentioned that many people with whom she has talked agree.
According to McKenna, having students return to classes while being told "no, you can't hug" and "no, you can't sit next to your friend at the table" because of social distancing measures could impress upon them wrong messages that ultimately could hurt their ability to socialize.
"They canceled the fair, for goodness sake," she said, due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading. Many other community events also have been canceled.
There needs to be a consistent effort within the county to fight the pandemic, said McKenna.
Mackenzie Collins, who identified herself as a parent, wrote that going online-only is "the prudent thing to do."
Collins mentioned that few people among a large crowd attending a truck pull at the fairgrounds Saturday night were wearing face coverings.
"Our community doesn't always follow CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to a T," McKenna said.
"That's concerning," Singh-Smith said of the fairgrounds situation. She mentioned the need to wear masks and wash hands frequently to help keep the virus from spreading.
Although people legally may have the right not to wear a mask, "citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities," she said.
Becca Wallace, who addressed the board in person, said she has been homeschooling her children since 2005, but her ninth-grader wants to transfer to Clarke County High School. With the coronavirus situation, she doesn't know whether to allow the transfer, she said.
