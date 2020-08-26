Mums the word

Brenda Smoot (left) and her daughter, Jennifer Harlow, have worked together at Horton's Nursery on Front Royal Pike south of Winchester for 14 years. On Tuesday the pair were cleaning up the geraniums to move them to make way for a truckload of fall mums that are being delivered at 9 a.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.