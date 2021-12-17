My Size But Older?

Michael Kelly, 1, of Winchester, gets his first-ever look at the animatronic elves in front of Bell’s fine clothing store on the Loudoun Street Mall Tuesday, where they appear to be his size but must be much older with their long, white beards. Michael was visiting downtown with his parents, Mike and Marzia Kelly.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

