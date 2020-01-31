NEW YORK — Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.
The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.
New York has NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first.
Adams has 11 career homers and 49 RBIs as a pinch hitter, but he was just 3 for 33 as a pinch hitter last year — with two homers and a double.
An eight-year big league veteran, he also has played for St. Louis (2012-17, 2018) and Atlanta (2017), and he had his first stint with the Nationals in 2018.
Adams had a $3 million salary last year, and Washington declined his $4 million mutual option, which carried a $1 million buyout.
UNC freshman guard could return today
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play Saturday against Boston College after missing 11 games following knee surgery.
Williams said Friday that Anthony got some 5-on-5 work Thursday after largely being limited to shooting in his recovery from December knee surgery. Williams said Anthony had gone through about “25 to 35%” of practice Thursday, and that his availability for the BC game would depend on how he feels after Thursday and possibly more work Friday.
Williams had previously said Anthony had basically little more than shooting in recent weeks.
Anthony had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He averaged 19.1 points before the injury, though he said Monday night that he was feeling close to 100%.
Browns hire female chief of staff
CLEVELAND — Callie Brownson has been named chief of staff for new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL career in a similar job.
Brownson spent last season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, and is one of the few women in the league, which has been more welcoming to women in recent years. She's the first person to have this position in Cleveland, where her role will be much like what Stefanski did while working for coach Brad Childress in 2006 with Minnesota.
Stefanski, who was with the Vikings for 13 seasons before coming to the Browns, said the experience was invaluable and paved the way for him to become a head coach eventually.
“It's very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski said. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She's really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I'm going to lean on her heavily and already have.”
The Browns also officially announced on Friday the hiring of former Oakland Raiders coach Bill Callahan as their new offensive line coach. Stefanski confirmed last week that Callahan was on his staff.
NBA All-Stars to honor Bryant, daughter
The NBA's All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend — including the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills competition — will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday's helicopter crash
