Cody Levi, 4, of Boyce, pets Winchester Police Department canine Jax as he talks with Officer Brit Neer during National Night Out — an annual community policing event — on Tuesday evening at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Lt. Amanda Behan of the Winchester Police Department applauds 5-year-old Daniel Snider as he celebrates after scoring his first-ever points in a game of corn hole at Tuesday night's National Night Out celebration at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Participants at National Night Out watch a canine demonstration by the Winchester Police Department.
