BOYCE — Want information on how to appeal a zoning decision? Just ask for David.
Any of three men with that name will be happy to help the town’s landowners.
Earlier this week, the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) chose new officers. David Winsatt was elected chairman, David Perkins was voted in as vice chairman and David Hough was elected secretary.
Winsatt is the board’s newest member. He replaces John Udy, who moved out of town. As chairman, he replaces Perkins, who said he doesn’t want to be in that role anymore, although he doesn’t mind being in the secondary role.
The other two board members are Betty Brock and Patricia Stout-Friess.
Nobody immediately volunteered to be chairman.
“If nobody is nominated, we’re going to have to draw numbers” because the board must have a leader, said the town’s part-time attorney, David Griffin.
Winsatt basically has the most experience in handling zoning matters, having served as Boyce’s zoning administrator before Clarke County began providing the town technical assistance with zoning cases in the early 2000s.
It was the board’s first meeting in five years. With only about 600 residents living within less than a square mile, the town handles relatively few rezoning cases and even fewer appeals of zoning decisions.
Also, it was Hough’s first meeting since he was appointed to fill another vacated seat.
No appeals were on the BZA’s agenda. Rather, Griffin used the meeting to acquaint the new members — and reacquaint the others — with the board’s duties and responsibilities.
The BZA hears appeals from residents and developers whose zoning requests are not decided in their favor. Because it’s a quasi-judicial board, Clarke County Circuit Court appoints its members. Winsatt was appointed by Boyce Town Council to serve until the court appoints someone to fill his seat on a permanent basis. However, it’s all but certain that the court will appoint Winsatt because he agreed to be on the board.
Griffin told the board that in hearing appeals, the chairman essentially is like a judge and the other members essentially are like a jury.
Having appointed the board members, the court assumes “you’re intelligent people” who are capable of making decisions based on the law, not personal friendships or coercion, he said.
“You shouldn’t do this job to please somebody ... but to exercise discretion to do the right thing,” said Griffin, whose law practice is based in Winchester.
If someone doesn’t like a BZA decision, he or she will have to abide by it unless they can somehow prove to the circuit court that the decision was wrong, he continued.
Griffin told the members that they should not let lawyers involved in zoning appeal cases intimidate them. He mentioned that some people prefer to use lawyers from urban areas instead of rural areas.
“A lot of those Fairfax lawyers (for instance) look down on us in the (Shenandoah) valley,” Griffin said. But everyone is subject to the same laws, regardless of where they live, he emphasized.
All decisions made by the BZA, the reasoning behind them and the laws backing up that reasoning must be cited in a written document, Griffin said.
“Making a decision is easy. The hard part is explaining it,” he cautioned.
As the town’s lawyer, he can help the board with that, he said.
