Construction continues Thursday on the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School on White Oak Road near Stephens City. The school sits on approximately 57 acres and will have a capacity of 1,049 students. “Construction at the replacement Aylor is scheduled for substantial completion on June 1,” said Steve Edwards, the Frederick County Public Schools coordinator of policy and communications. The building is expected to be open to students for classes this fall.
