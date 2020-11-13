New Battalion Chief

The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department (WFRD) has announced the promotion of Lt. Drew DeHaven (center) to the position of battalion chief. "Battalion Chief DeHaven has shown boundless development since joining the department, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth into the future," stated Interim Fire Chief Hadden Culp (left). DeHaven began his career with WFRD on June 1, 2009, and was promoted to lieutenant on July 25, 2015. On Oct. 2, 2017, he was selected to help manage the Safety, Health, and Training functions of the department through a competitive process. The effective date of his promotion to battalion chief was Nov. 7. He will be serving the community as a shift commander and will be responsible for one of the department's three 24-hour shifts. DeHaven's annual salary will be $70,761.
