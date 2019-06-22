BOYCE — A new bee and wasp habitat at Blandy Experimental Farm is not only a science exhibit, it’s also a work of art.
Canadian artist Sarah Peebles created “Dwelling: Shenandoah Valley” to help Blandy visitors learn about the insects by viewing them up close.
The semicircular wall is made of cob, a natural building material comprised of clay, sand, straw and water that hardens much like cement. Bees and wasps collect water they use to soften the material before tunneling into the hard-packed earth to establish nests, said Blandy curator T’ai Raulston.
Most of them, anyway. On a recent day, Raulston was surprised to see a wasp excavate some mud from the moistened cob and then fly away, taking the mud to a nest elsewhere.
“I never thought that would happen,” he said.
A “sensory cabinet” made from glass and wood enables visitors to closely — yet safely — see and hear the insects at work in their tunnels and nests, with the aid of a magnifying glass and headphones that amplify the sound.
The wall is on a stone foundation. All of the materials used in the installation are from Blandy’s grounds. According to Peebles, use of the stone is a tribute to 67 slaves who labored on the grounds during the 1800s when Blandy was a plantation.
A wooden structure with a clear roof covers the wall. Raulston said the cob will decompose if it’s exposed to rain or large amounts of water.
More than 150 species of wild bees have been observed pollinating plants throughout Blandy’s 172 acres.
Yet “only a few species can excavate” into a wall and nest there, Raulston said.
Numerous species of predatory wasps also are present.
The bees and wasps at the wall are solitary species that are not very defensive, unlike species such as honeybees and yellowjackets, which live in colonies that they will fight to protect.
So visitors need not worry much about getting stung. The insects generally won’t become aggressive or try to sting people unless they feel threatened, said Raulston, a bee expert and researcher.
Usually, “they’ll only defend themselves if you crush them” or step on them, he said. Otherwise, “they’ll leave you alone.”
Visitors likely will see only a few insects buzzing outside the wall at any particular time.
Most, if not all, of the bees that visitors will see there are female.
“Males are born in nests, but they don’t stay in the nests,” Raulston explained. In the spring, “they’ll emerge (as adults) and just hang out on flowers, looking for females” to be their mates.
“The females are doing all the nesting activity,” he said.
Each chamber in the nests contains all the food that offspring need to mature from an egg to an adult. Young bees feed off pollen and nectar brought to them by their mothers. Young wasps eat other insects, such as spiders and caterpillars, brought to them.
When a nest is finished, an adult bee will plug it with either mud or leaves and then move elsewhere in the tunnel to establish another one. The mother will not see her offspring again before they become adults and emerge from their nests in the spring, an information sheet provided by Blandy shows.
Construction of the wall was completed in May. Raulston sought out Peebles, who lives in Toronto, to create it after learning about a similar structure that she developed for the University of Maryland.
She agreed to it, he said, because “she was looking for the right kind of public place where (a bee wall) could be seen by many people” and they could learn from it.
“I hope this earthwork and its surrounding habitat will broaden public knowledge of bee biodiversity and ecology,” Peebles wrote in a statement provided by Blandy. “I also hope Dwelling (the wall) inspires sustainable, bee-friendly landscaping, garden design, land-use planning and natural building projects.”
Raulston hopes the exhibit makes people realize that bees and wasps are useful in nature and are not pests that should frighten humans just because they can sting.
“Bees are the dominant pollinators of plants in the region,” he said. Without them, the plants couldn’t grow.
And, wasps help control the population of insect pests that cause problems for plants.
For instance, Raulston said, “it’s very laborious to go out and pick caterpillars off your plants. If wasps will do it for you, it’s quite an advantage.”
Both bees and wasps “perform extremely vital ecological roles,” he noted.
The University of Virginia, which operates the experimental farm off the John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) near Boyce, contributed $13,000 toward the wall’s construction. The artist donated her time and paid some of the expenses, Raulston said. He did not know the total cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.