New bridge coming along

Workers with Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, W.Va. wade in Cedar Creek on Monday as they move sandbags used to dam the creek during construction of a new bridge on Fromans Road (Va. 623) in Frederick County. The bridge, which will be constructed in the same location as the current one-lane structure, will have two 10-foot lanes with 5-foot shoulders. The $1,994,069 project has a completion date of June 4, 2021. In the water are Dan Wagner (from left) of Moorefield, W.Va., Jose DeLarosa of Morgantown, W.Va., and Tyler Wilson of Petersburg, W.Va.
