New bridge coming along

Work continues on the new Route 623 (Fromans Road) bridge over Cedar Creek southwest of Stephens City. The bridge will have two 10-foot lanes with five-foot shoulders. It replaces a single-lane, low water bridge that was built in 1932. Construction began last spring and should be completed this spring. The total estimated cost of the project is $2,179,582. Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia, is the contractor. Cedar Creek serves as the dividing line between Frederick and Shenandoah counties at the location of the new bridge.