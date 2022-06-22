Latest AP News
- WA, OR leaders skeptical about pausing gas taxes
- Daughter testifies at corruption trial of Delaware auditor
- Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
- US boosts monkeypox testing, 142 cases confirmed
- Alaska elections office says Eastman eligible to run
- NASA Awards Contracts for Mission Enabling Services
- Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal
- Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions
- Gov. Baker, lawmakers at odds over suspending state gas tax
- Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots
Local News
- Clarke to consult with Loudoun about mountain highway matters
- UPDATE: Sovine named superintendent of Md. school system
- Clarke County resident asks VDOT to study Millwood Road
- BREAKING: Sovine announces retirement from Frederick County Public Schools
- I-81 sinkhole repair work begins Wednesday
- Legislators approve $200K for families of slain Bridgewater College officers
- Friday fire displaces residents
- Correction
- The story of Juneteenth, America's newest federal holiday
- A Small Hand balances baby formula shortage with local demand
- Woodstock Walmart employee strikes a chord by singing nightly announcements
- Historic gate found, returned to original Winchester location
- Correction
- Warren County resident Robert Hupman launches campaign for state Senate's 1st District
- The Miller House marks 20 years in business, continues to expand
AP National Sports
Death Notices
