New grass on the field

Employees of Clark Companies of Delhi, New York, apply fresh sod on Bodie Grim Field in Jim Barnett Park on Wednesday. The new grass, which will cover about 20,000 square feet, is a mixture of 80% tall fescue and 20% Kentucky bluegrass. The work is part of an agreement between Winchester and Shenandoah University that will result in about $4.5 million in improvements to four ball fields in the park.