New grass on the field

Employees of Clark Companies of Delhi, New York, apply fresh sod on Bodie Grim Field in Jim Barnett Park on Wednesday. The new grass, which will cover about 20,000 square feet, is a mixture of 80% tall fescue and 20% Kentucky bluegrass. The work is part of an agreement between Winchester and Shenandoah University that will result in about $4.5 million in improvements to four ball fields in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.