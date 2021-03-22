At its March members meeting, John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville presented “Honorary Member” awards to Warren and Mary Broy and Alvin and Kim Poe in recognition and appreciation of their long-time and generous support of the volunteer company. Over the years, the Broys and the Poes have continually supported Enders’ fundraising efforts, and they routinely assist with the fire department’s behind-the-scenes operations. Pictured in front of the company's vintage 1965 Mack B pumper truck, now used for parades and special events, are Alvin Poe (from left), Warren Broy, Kim Poe, Mary Broy, and Enders board member Chris Shipe.