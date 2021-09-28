Most Popular
Articles
- Sex offender not part of shelter leadership
- Fire destroys home, no one hurt
- Spikes end police pursuit
- Winchester grand jury indicts 24
- Stalled nursing home seeks council's approval again
- Appeal challenging LFCC name change filed in court
- Letter to the editor: Confederate monuments belong on battlefields
- Letter to the editor: It was refreshing to read fact-based opinions
- New mountain bike trail ready to Rock & Roll
- Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' cross country runner Nathaniel Woshner
Images
More Local News
- Appeal challenging LFCC name change filed in court
- Fire destroys home, no one hurt
- This week's government meetings
- Clarke schools administrators: Teachers have a lot of work to do
- Frederick supervisors reduce size of Orrick Commons development
- Clarke County SOL exam results a mixed bag amid lower expectations
- Homeschooling sees an uptick during pandemic
- Winchester grand jury indicts 24
- Viral TikTok challenge leads to school bathroom vandalism
- Frederick County grand jury hands up indictments
- Sentencing delayed for suicide-by-cop shooter
- Vault & Cellar serves up 'elegant' Appalachian dishes
- Church pays tribute to longtime pastor upon his retirement
- Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District marks 25 years
- 'There are people on the streets and something has to happen': Overcrowded Winchester Rescue Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue
- Warren supervisors back naming bridges for Revolutionary War heroes
Death Notices
- Death notices for Sept. 28
- Jimmie Blain Bowers
- Doris Mae Drooger
- Dorothy L. Walker
- Michael Keith Underwood
- Erma Funkhouser Godlove Coffman
- Clarence Arthur Franklin, Jr.
- Thomas John "Tom" Cesnik
- Robert "Robbie" Anthony Eriksson
- Death notices for Sept. 27
- Tyson Homer Jobe
- Margaret A. Donovan
- Calvin L. Davis, Jr.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.