BERRYVILLE — An old industrial building is targeted for a new restaurant set to open later this year.
Uncle Pig is to occupy the former Old Dominion Box Co. plant on First Street in Berryville. Plans are for the eatery, being launched by Washington-area chef Nicholas Martino and businessman Charles Paret, to specialize in barbecue and other Southern comfort foods.
“I love good country cooking and food that can be shared” with family and friends, Martino said.
After three years of planning for the restaurant, he is eager to share his unique preparation styles for traditional country favorites with residents of largely rural Clarke County and nearby areas.
Martino received training in English and French cuisine from internationally-known chef Marco Pierre White, working alongside him in restaurants in the United Kingdom and Singapore. White, the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, has trained other celebrity chefs including Mario Batali and Gordon Ramsay.
A professional chef for roughly a decade now, Martino also underwent training at the Benjamin Olewine Center for Culinary Arts in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Among various kitchen jobs he has held, Martino has been executive chef at The Mill Restaurant and Bar in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and sous chef at The Pear Tree Inn, White’s restaurant in Wiltshire, England. In Washington, he opened the Connecticut Avenue restaurant Little Beast.
Martino’s niece nicknamed him “Uncle Pig” after he got a tattoo of a pig with primal butcher cuts.
“I’m excited to have my first namesake” restaurant in the works, he said.
Martino said he looked to establish a restaurant in Berryville because “there’s not a lot to eat and drink” there. He chose the old box company building because he saw “nothing but potential” in developing it, he said.
The restaurant’s interior is to have a classic Americana design with the use of reclaimed wood, vintage lighting, antique furniture and old-style signs.
A bar is to be on site. Craft cocktails are to be featured, along with natural wines, locally-produced beers and ciders and juices and sodas made within the restaurant.
Plans are for Uncle Pig to offer catering services with a mobile food cart featuring barbecue sandwiches and snacks.
Martino is working on obtaining from Berryville planning and zoning officials the permits needed to redevelop the building and operate the restaurant.
“Construction will start as soon as the town allows us to begin,” he said.
A late-fall or early-winter opening is anticipated, he added.
(6) comments
Great that we're getting a new restaurant, but it sounds like another barbecue place so I'm not sure what the innovation is. But will keep an open mind!
For a town that didn't want change. This is a big year of change. Plus they are raising all fines there. So let the revenue making continue.
Good luck! It’s hard to get support from The Town of Berryville.
I hope he makes it himself and doesn't buy that cheap "BBQ" stuff from food companies in bulk. I love real BBQ!!!
Truly - Nice addition to dining options in Berryville. Every new business in town is a big PLUS!
Good Luck!
