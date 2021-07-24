New trails entrance at MSV opens

Bryan Shepherd, manager of gardens and grounds at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, opens a new Amherst Street entrance to the museum’s trails for the first time Friday. The new entrance leads visitors to the floating Wetlands Boardwalk Trail, where they can access the museum’s additional trails.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

