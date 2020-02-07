WINCHESTER — Taking a walk can help prevent heart disease and type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance and even elevate your mood.
Now imagine taking that walk alongside an experienced medical professional who’s willing to listen to your concerns and offer encouragement as you take steps to better your health.
That’s the idea behind Walk with a Doc, a free program getting started next week.
Sponsored by Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center, the Walk with a Doc program invites the community to join Dr. Donna Michel, a recently retired nephrologist, in a monthly walk.
The first walk takes place from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Wellness Center on the Winchester Medical Center campus, 401 Campus Blvd. The walks will take place outside if the weather is nice. If the weather is bad, the walk will move to the track inside the Wellness Center.
Pre-registration is not required. Membership in the Wellness Center isn’t necessary either. Participants can just show up to the center’s information desk, although they should come several minutes early to sign a liability waiver. After that first time, there’s no need to sign-in every time.
“We’re trying to make it as easy and as simple as possible to participate,” Michel said.
Free pedometers will be offered while supplies last. After three walks, participants will get a free T-shirt.
The walks will be held the second Wednesday of each month.
A special “bonus” walk will be held Feb. 29. “It’s a bonus day of the year because of Leap Day, so we’re going to take a bonus walk,” Michel said.
Offering an additional walk on a Saturday gives people who can’t make the Wednesday walks a chance to try out the program.
Before each walk, Michel will speak on a health-related topic, which will vary from month to month. Since February is Heart Month, she plans to speak on heart health for the first meeting.
After her talk, everyone will hit the trail (or track), walking at their own pace. “You don’t have to walk for an entire hour,” she said.
Walk with a Doc is an international program, started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated that his patients wouldn’t make the healthy lifestyle changes he prescribed, Sabgir invited them to go on a walk with him. More than 100 people showed up. The organization now has 500 Walk with a Doc chapters in 48 states and 25 countries.
Although Michel said she won’t be able to diagnose specific ailments, she’s happy to talk about general medical issues while walking.
“Someone may feel more comfortable talking about a problem if they’re not in a doctor’s office,” she said.
Michel said she’s excited to start Walk with a Doc in the Winchester area. Now that she’s retired she has time to devote to the monthly commitment, although she might eventually recruit other health professionals to join in.
“I’m focusing my efforts on doing community work,” Michel said.
Making healthier choices can be difficult for some people, she said. Knowing there’s a friendly group of people to walk and connect with may make exercising easier.
“There are so many things people can do, even small steps, that can help them take control of their health,” Michel said. “I’m really passionate about helping people help themselves.”
If you have any questions about the local Walk with a Doc program, call 540-536-3081.
