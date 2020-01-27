BERRYVILLE — David Ash was surprised by all of the gifts he received during last week’s Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting, as well as the affection bestowed upon him.
Having retired in December after nearly three decades as county administrator, he is glad that people are fond of him and appreciate his service.
Still, “I feel a little sheepish,” he said.
Other employees, through hard work and dedication to their jobs, are the ones responsible for the county being in a good position, Ash maintains. He just led them.
“It’s fun to sit there and take the credit,” said Ash. “But a whole lot of people did most of the work.”
Employed by the supervisors, the county administrator is like the CEO of county government, ultimately overseeing all of its operations.
Ash, 68, said he decided to retire while “things are good, at least in my mind.”
Clarke County is on a steady course largely because of the supervisors’ leadership over the years, Ash said. All have worked well together and generally shared the vision of keeping the county a rural, agricultural community amid urbanization surrounding it, he said.
That vision is based, he continued, on a desire expressed by most residents with whom they have talked — some who grew up in the county and other who moved there and decided to stay, wanting to live in more peaceful settings than the hubbub of metropolitan areas where they work.
“The board has never wavered from that long-term view,” Ash said, “even though board members have come and gone” during his 28-year tenure.
He has the same viewpoint. Maybe that is why he has endured so long in one place in a challenging profession. Many local government administrators only serve a few years before leaving the job.
Ash previously was county administrator in adjacent Jefferson County, West Virginia, for 14 years.
“In this job,” he said, “you carry out the agenda of the board, not your personal agenda. When your board strives to maintain good relations with everyone it can, it makes your job easier.”
He admitted receiving unsolicited job opportunities after coming to Clarke County in 1991.
“I was much younger then,” he laughed, with more opportunities for career advancement.
But he never wanted to leave Clarke.
“I like it here,” he said. “I like the people who are here.”
Asked what he considers his biggest accomplishment in Clarke County to be, Ash could not pinpoint anything specific.
“I don’t know that I had a big standout thing,” Ash said. “I don’t see it as a project or something, but rather the long-term support” he provided toward the county’s goal to remain rural.
He added that, “Economic development remains a challenge, but Clarke County doesn’t do economic development for the sake of economic development. I think everybody here would like to see more opportunity, but not at the expense of the county’s long-term goal.”
The county has zoning rules and other land-use policies useful in restricting development. But in the long run, it is not the county that decides how much development it sustains, Ash said, but instead “the people who invest the money” into businesses.
“Clarke County is still a place where people want to live, not a place where people want to go to work,” he said.
How much development can the county ultimately support?
“I don’t know,” said Ash. “That continues to be an issue that needs to be dealt with in the future.”
He believes Clarke’s most pressing issue right now is how to handle an increasing demand for public safety workers amid limited funds to pay for them.
Ash has no major plans for the foreseeable future. He is tackling some home projects and, for enjoyment, he plans to ride his motorcycle more and “goof off,” he said.
Although he has a lot of praise for county supervisors, he does not anticipate ever running for an elected office. He said he has finished dealing with government and politics, unless he gets really bored in retirement.
If his assistance is needed, though, he plans to make himself available to new County Administrator Chris Boies, such as by providing him background on issues, he said.
Ash did not know Boies, who has experience in both higher education and local government, before the supervisors hired him, and he had no role in the selection process. In the short time he has known him, he said, he has realized that Boies is a talented executive.
“I’m glad the board chose him,” Ash said. “I’ll support him as much as I can. I’ll also stay out of his way as much as I can.”
