BERRYVILLE — Almost 9% of Clarke County residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of midday Wednesday.
"That's not a whole lot," Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said in a phone interview. "But it's pretty good progress," he said, considering that efforts to vaccinate eligible county residents essentially began last week.
Health district officials and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors are urging county residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able under Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines for vaccine distribution. Information about vaccination efforts is on the county's website at clarkecounty.gov.
So far, Clarke County has seen 553 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared last March. Among those cases, there have been 23 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the VDH. Those are the lowest figures among localities within the health district, which also includes Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Page and Warren. Clarke County, with about 14,900 residents, has the smallest population among localities in the health district.
Most cases of the coronavirus in Clarke County have been among older people living in group settings, as well as within businesses, Greene told the supervisors Tuesday afternoon.
"We're not seeing it much in schools at all," he said.
The two current vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration necessitate recipients receiving two injections several weeks apart.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,306 Clarke residents had received a first shot, Greene said. That's 8.8% of the county's population, he said.
Only 90 residents had received a second shot, or about 0.6% of the population.
People 65 and older, health care workers, emergency personnel and educators are among those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Virginia, as well as younger people with certain health conditions.
"The vaccine is the permanent solution to the COVID pandemic and our ticket back to a normal life," Greene told the supervisors.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said she understands some people remain hesitant to get vaccinated.
Greene, who already has received two injections, said he has monitored the vaccine development process "closely from afar."
He admitted that he would not feel comfortable receiving vaccines developed in Russia and China because their effectiveness levels may not be as high as those made in the United States. But the foreign vaccines aren't available in the U.S.
Although the COVID-19 vaccines available were approved and manufactured quicker than usual for vaccine development processes, American manufacturers "have not skipped steps, and they have not cut corners," Greene said.
"We suggest, advise and encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
A vaccination event held at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company social hall on Jan. 11 resulted in long lines and heavy traffic in the town of roughly 600 residents. A second event held last Friday at Clarke County High School in Berryville ran more smoothly, according to Greene. Supervisors agreed based on comments they've heard.
"Boyce was just too small of a venue" to host a mass vaccination effort, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board's vice chairman.
The health district won't use that location again, Greene promised.
Future vaccination efforts are being planned, including ones specifically for people needing a second shot, he said. When they are held will largely depend upon when the health district is able to obtain enough vaccine — amid heavy demand nationwide — to serve the public effectively, he added.
Right now, "it's hard to schedule things far out," he said on Wednesday. "We don't want to make promises we can't keep."
(5) comments
I was at the Clarke County High School event and agree it was well run. I believe it was run by the Lord Fairfax Health District and not by the Clarke County Department of Health thus was open to all in the Health District. We ALL need to take steps to protect ourselves and hopefully our neighbors as well.
You are disappointed that only 8.8% have been vaccinated after letting folks from other states and counties that are not in the Lord Fairfax Health District get the vaccine ahead of Clarke County residents at vaccination events in Clarke County?? How about when you make rules that only certain age groups can get the vaccine (75+ and now 65+), but when a twenty year old shows up at a Clarke County event you say "we can't turn anybody away" and give them the vaccine?? Yet, you tell a teacher that lives in Clarke not to get the vaccine because they had Covid in the last 90 days?? Picking and choosing "rules" and when to actually enforce them is why we are at 8.8%. If you hold an event in Clarke, then make it for Clarke residents only until you reach a desired percentage of the county residents being vaccinated. Otherwise, stop with these articles because a mirror is necessary to figure out the problem.
Cases mainly occur with older people living in group settings. Hmmm.....[rolleyes]
which group home do you live in?
Absolutely agree with Clarke County Hokie. The chaotic vaccination event at the Boyce fire hall should have been for Clarke Co. residents only as it was too small a site for 900+ people and the age limit wasn’t enforced either. Worst of all, it was almost impossible to practice social distancing under those conditions. I understand the event on the following Friday at the high school went much better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.