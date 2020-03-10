BERRYVILLE — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Berryville a Tree City USA for 2020 in recognition of the town’s efforts to promote best practices for urban forest management.
According to a news release from the foundation, Berryville received the designation because it met various requirements of the program, including having a municipal tree board or department, a tree care ordinance and a yearly community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita.
The Berryville Tree Board oversees the planting and maintenance of trees and landscaping on public property. It also strives to help residents recognize trees’ value to the community.
“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities like Berryville make smart investments in urban forests,” Matt Harris, the foundation’s chief executive, said in the release. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”
Trees are assets to a community when they are properly planted and maintained, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations. Among their benefits, she said, are improving the appearances of neighborhoods, which in turn increases property values; providing shade that lowers home cooling costs, removing air pollutants, helping with stormwater control and providing wildlife habitat.
Dunkle said Berryville, taking advice from the Virginia Department of Forestry when needed, puts a lot of time and effort into keeping trees on public properties in good shape.
The town sometimes obtains trees from a local firm, Casey Tree Farm, to install on properties, she mentioned.
The Tree Board will celebrate Arbor Day and the Tree City USA designation during this year’s opening of the Clarke County Farmers Market, at 100 S. Church St. in Berryville, from 8 a.m. to noon May 2.
This is the first time that Berryville has been designated a Tree City, Dunkle said.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education organization with a mission of inspiring people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information about the foundation is online at arborday.org.
Tree City USA is a partnership of the foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
(3) comments
I need to schedule a day off so I can visit the "urban forest" in Berryville. Is there a website that describes it? Does anyone have a link to directions for how to find it?
Maybe you would be better off if you planted a tree.
Berryville has an "urban forest"? Yeah, they are completely surrounded by trees and farms -- who comes up with this nonsense?!?
