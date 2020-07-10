BOYCE — The town is without a code enforcement officer again.
Carlos Nunes recently resigned, Boyce Town Council learned Tuesday night. Mayor Richard Kibler and newly-hired Town Manager David Winsatt declined to say why. Virginia Freedom of Information Act laws allow matters pertaining to specific rank-and-file government employees to be kept private.
Nunes had held the job since last October. He succeeded Brian Donovan, who resigned last summer.
The code enforcement officer is one of Boyce’s three employees. The others are town manager and treasurer, a position recently established. All are part-time jobs, considering the town provides no services directly to its roughly 600 residents and its few businesses.
Nunes worked 400 hours per month and was paid $15.70 per hour.
Among the code enforcement officer’s duties are enforcing the local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When needed, the officer takes the matters before a magistrate and/or the courts.
The officer has no law-enforcement authority, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people. Law enforcement in Boyce is the responsibility of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
Winsatt said council members will discuss how they want to go about filling the position during an upcoming work session.
Despite not having a code enforcement officer right now, officials are closely monitoring the appearances of properties, and those who violate rules will be contacted, Kibler said.
“We’ve had a lot of complaints about high grass,” as well as some about apparent accumulations of garbage on certain properties, he said.
This week, Evergreen Waste LLC started collecting garbage locally on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays. According to Kibler, the company requested the day change to help it meet the collection needs of another customer.
Based on what he noticed while riding around, Kibler said it seemed most residents remembered the new collection day and put their garbage at the curb on Tuesday.
“I was surprised,” he admitted.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned that a lien has been placed on the property at 121 W. Crescent St. to try and recover the cost of demolishing an abandoned, dilapidated house there.
The town, which budgeted $12,000 for the demolition, received complaints about the house over the years. In May, C.S. Jennings Construction tore it down after tests revealed no asbestos was present. The potential for asbestos had prompted the council to put the demolition on the back burner.
• Learned that David Perkins was reappointed by Clarke County Circuit Court to a five-year term on the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). Because the board is a semi-judicial entity, the court makes its appointments, often based on recommendations from town officials.
Winsatt was the BZA’s chairman until he recently resigned upon accepting the town manager’s job. A replacement for Winsatt is being sought.
• Reappointed Linnea Godwin, Cady McCarthy and Dennis Utterback to the Boyce Planning Commission for four-year terms.
All of the council members attended Tuesday night’s meeting at the town hall on East Main Street. Along with Kibler, that included Recorder Ruth Hayes and council members Dennis Hall, Carol Everly, Floyd Hudson and Zach Hudson.
(2) comments
I really hope that’s a typo that Mr. Nunez worked 400 hours a month. That’s 100 hours a week! No wonder the man quit! Come on, Star! Where are your proofreaders?!
I agree. 400 hours a month is a lot. Poor guy needed a break.
