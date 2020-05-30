BOYCE — An abandoned house that has been an eyesore for years in this Clarke County town has been torn down.
Demolition of the derelict structure at 121 W. Crescent St. began May 21 and was completed earlier this week, Mayor Richard Kibler said.
All that remains is a vacant piece of property on which grass seed has been strewn and covered by sod and straw, Kibler said.
The mailbox on the opposite side of the street is still there, too.
"It kind of fell down, so it needed to be torn down," Kibler said of the house.
Still, he admitted to having mixed feelings about the demolition. On one hand, he said, a blight on the landscape is gone. On the other, it could have been fixed up and become a home for someone.
The small lot size could make it hard to develop something new on the property, he added.
Earlier this year, Boyce Town Council budgeted $25,000 for the demolition but later reduced that amount to $12,000. With a population of only about 600, Boyce has limited financial assets because of its limited ability to generate tax revenue.
Over the years, the council frequently has heard complaints about the house.
Complainants have included Boyce Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Lee Coffelt, who lives next door to the property. He has told the council that the house was infested by rats and feral cats, its pipes had frozen and burst, it smelled of mold and mildew, and loiterers had partied in it.
Coffelt could not be reached for comment on the demolition.
Demolition had been put on the back burner because town officials thought asbestos was used in the house's construction, and properly removing and disposing of it would be costly. But a test done by a specialist in December indicated no asbestos was present. Because that would mean a lower cost, the council decided to pursue demolition again.
Public health officials have deemed asbestos a carcinogen.
Tax records in the Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office show that the property at 121 W. Crescent St. is owned by Tara Kimbrough of Stephens City and valued at $64,700, including improvements.
Kibler said tax payments pertaining to the property are up to date.
"As long as they're current," he said of the taxes, "we (the town) can't take" the property and try to redevelop it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.